National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the MoE has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as History, Mathematics, Science, Arts, Economics or Commerce.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2022 7:07 pm IST

NCTE Invites Applications For 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP)
NCTE has invited online application for the four-year integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP)
New Delhi:

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has invited online application for the four-year integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP) for the academic session 2023-24. ITEP is a dual-major bachelor degree offering BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd. It is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy 2020 related to teacher education, an official statement said. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in multidisciplinary central, state government universities and institutions across the country. Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

"The multidisciplinary Central/State Government Universities/Institutions may submit the online application for being recognized for the 4 Year ITEP shall apply from 1st to 31st May 2022 (till 11:59 p.m.). Please visit https://ncte.gov.in/ITEP for more information," the official statement added.

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the Ministry of Education has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as History, Mathematics, Science, Arts, Economics, or Commerce.

As per the official statement, ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values, ethos, art, traditions, among others.

The four-year ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice. This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan, it added.

The 4 Year ITEP is a milestone achievement in fulfilling one of the major mandates of National Education Policy 2020. The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector. The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of 21st century on global standards, and hence will be largely helpful in shaping the future of New India.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Ministry of Education

