NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link Here

NCHMCT JEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result declared

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2022: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has announced the second round seat allotment result for NCHMCT counselling 2022. The NCHMCT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result has been released on the official website-- nchmcounselling.nic.in. To check the NCHMCT round 2 allotment result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and password.

The NCHMCT round 2 counselling process 2022 started on July 21. Candidates who have been allotted a seat under NCHMCT 2022 round 2 counselling will have to pay the seat acceptance fee, upload the required documents, and submit willingness. To register their willingness, candidates will have two options - FLOAT (YES-Upgradation) and FREEZE (No-Upgradation).

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check



Visit the official website-- nchmcounselling.nic.in Click on the "Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for B.Sc. in Hotel Management 2022" link. Enter your roll number and password. Click on login button. Your NCHMCT 2022 round 2 allotment result will appear on the screen. Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The NTA conducted the NCHM JEE 2022 entrance test for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course offered by various affiliated institutes on June 18. The Hotel Management entrance exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.