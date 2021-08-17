NCHMCT JEE Answer Key, Result Expected Shortly

NCHMCT JEE result and answer keys 2021 expected shortly

NCHMCT JEE result and answer keys 2021 are expected shortly. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result and answer keys on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. NCHMCT JEE was held on August 10. The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) is held for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel management programs.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University B.Sc Hotel Management Applications Open. Apply here

NCHMCT JEE was conducted online in home-proctored mode. Students can check the answer key when released and tally their answers.

NCHMCT JEE answer key: How To Download

Go to the official website of NCHMCT JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘answer key’ link on the homepage

A login window will appear

Enter your application number and password or application number and date of birth

Now enter the asked NCHMCT JEE 2021 details

NCHMCT JEE answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

With the NCHMCT JEE answer key, students can tally their answers and calculate a rough score before the release of the final results.

After the answer key is released, NCHMCT JEE exam results will also be released in a short period of time. The previous year, NCHM JEE answer key 2020 was released on September 2, 2020, and the result was out on September 9, 2020.

The cut-off for NCHM JEE 2021 will be made on the basis of the minimum qualifying marks and the rank obtained by the appeared students.

Students secure their admission to various BSc. Hospitality & Hotel Administration program on the basis of the marks scored by them in the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam.