  • NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link

The candidates who accept their seat allotment need to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 20,000. The non-payment of the fee will result in the cancellation of the allotted seats.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 5:30 pm IST

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link
NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has declared the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 counselling seat allotment for round 3. The candidates can now check the status of the NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling seat allotment through the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. The candidates who accept their seat allotment need to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 20,000. The non-payment of the fee will result in the cancellation of the allotted seats.

Suggested: NCHM JEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in top Hospitality & Tourism Colleges.Use Now

The candidates who did not get an allotment in round 3 of the NCHM JEE 2022 counselling merit lists should wait till the next round. The process for the last round of NCHMCT counselling will start on August 10. The results of the final round of NCHMCT counselling will be announced on August 13.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

The candidates can also submit their preferences for an additional round of NCHM 2022 counselling. Students can register their preference in two ways: FLOAT (YES-Upgradation) or FREEZE (NO-Upgradation).

The last date to complete the admission process by the candidates who have been allotted a seat is August 12. The physical reporting and induction programmes at the allotted institution will be from August 18 to 22. And the classes will comment from September 1.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website -nchmcounselling.nic.in.

  • In the student activity section click on the “Third round seat allotment result” link.

  • Log in with your roll number and password and click on the login button.

  • The NCHMCT seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take the printout for your future needs.

