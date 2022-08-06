NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result declared

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has declared the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 counselling seat allotment for round 3. The candidates can now check the status of the NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling seat allotment through the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. The candidates who accept their seat allotment need to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 20,000. The non-payment of the fee will result in the cancellation of the allotted seats.

The candidates who did not get an allotment in round 3 of the NCHM JEE 2022 counselling merit lists should wait till the next round. The process for the last round of NCHMCT counselling will start on August 10. The results of the final round of NCHMCT counselling will be announced on August 13.

The candidates can also submit their preferences for an additional round of NCHM 2022 counselling. Students can register their preference in two ways: FLOAT (YES-Upgradation) or FREEZE (NO-Upgradation).

The last date to complete the admission process by the candidates who have been allotted a seat is August 12. The physical reporting and induction programmes at the allotted institution will be from August 18 to 22. And the classes will comment from September 1.

