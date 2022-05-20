  • Home
NCHMCT JEE 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Process, Details

The candidates who have successfully applied for NCHM JEE 2022 can make changes in the NCHM JEE application form available on the website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 20, 2022 6:48 pm IST

NCHMCT JEE exam date is June 18, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

NCHMCT JEE Exam Date: The application correction window for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022, will be closed today, May 20, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the NCHM JEE 2022 application correction facility tonight. The candidates who have successfully applied for NCHM JEE 2022 and are willing to make changes in the NCHM JEE application form 2022, can visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in latest by tonight. The NCHM JEE application correction process started on May 18, 2022.

In the NCHM JEE application form, candidates cannot change the basic information such as date of birth, mobile number, email id and others. The NCHM JEE registration process was concluded on May 16, 2022.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022, on June 18, 2022 in the computer based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23,” NTA on the official notice confirmed.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Application Form: Steps To Make Changes

  1. Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, at the bottom, there will be a link that reads, "Registration Form Correction for NCHM JEE 2022".
  3. Click on the link, and proceed to the login page.
  4. Submit your login credentials such as application number, password, and security pin in the required section.
  5. Make the changes in the NCHM JEE application form.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination NCHMCT

