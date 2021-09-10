NCHMCT JEE 2021 Result Out; Direct Link Here

NCHMCT JEE 2021 result declared on ntaresults.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of National Council of Hotel Management, NCHMCT JEE 2021 today, September 10. Students can download the result through the official website ntaresults.nic.in. Students will be required to key in their roll number, application number, and date of birth to access their result.

NCHMCT JEE Result 2021: Direct Link

NCHMCT JEE Result 2021: How to check

Go to the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA Results- ntaresults.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, list of result will appear

Click on 'NCHMCT JEE - 2021 Result' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Fill the application number, date of birth and security pin

Click on 'Submit'

NCHM JEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save, download or take a print out of the result for future reference.

Prior to the result, NTA released NCHMCT JEE 2021 final answer key and the results are based on the final answer key and response sheet.

Qualified students will be eligible to appear for the NCHMCT JEE counselling which will start shortly.

Students will get admissions to various undergraduate courses like BSc Hospitality & Hotel Administration programme and offered by top hotel management colleges. Students are alloted colleges on the basis of their marks in NCHMCT JEE 2021.

NCHMCT JEE was conducted by NTA on August 10 in a remotely proctored mode and the result is out after a month of exam.