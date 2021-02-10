NCHMCT JEE 2021: Apply Online Till May 10 At Nchmhee.nta.nic.in

NCHMCT JEE 2021 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2021), for admission to BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) for the academic year 2021-22. The entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on June 12.

Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in up to 5 pm on May 10.

Information related to eligibility, scheme, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure relating to the exam is contained in the information bulletin hosted on the official website.

NTA has asked candidates to read the prospectus hosted on the institute’s website before applying on the exam website https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

How To Apply

Candidates have to apply, pay their exam fee online. Application forms submitted in any other mode will not be accepted.

Step 1: Registration:

Click on the registration link on the home page at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘New Registration’. Fill the registration form, submit to generate login credentials

Step 2: Application

Now, login and fill the application form

Upload the required documents in specified formats and size

Pay the online application fee.

Apply here