NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answers keys for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) exam.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 2:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answers keys for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) exam. Students who have appeared for the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam can visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in to access the answer key. Students will be required to fill in their registration numbers and password to check the answer key.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University B.Sc Hotel Management Applications Open. Apply here

NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key: How to Download

  • Go to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE 2021’link

  • Two login options will appear, choose the suitable one

  • Fill in the required credentials

  • NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the answer key

Students can tally their answers from the official answer key and get a rough idea about their marks. In case of any issue with any of the answers mentioned in the NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key, students can challenge it with proper and valid supporting arguments.

Students will be awarded marks for every correct answer and for each incorrect answer, marks will be deducted. For detailed information and updates, students can refer to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

