NCHMCT JEE 2020: Admit Cards Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The NCHM JEE 2020 admit card links are open. Students taking the online test for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) can download the admit cards from nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NCHM JEE Admit Cards Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the admit cards of NCHMCT JEE. The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHMCT JEE, is held for admission to hospitality and hotel management programmes. Students taking the eligibility test for hotel management and catering technology programmes can download their admit cards from the official website -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. NCHM JEE 2020 will be held on August 29 between 3 pm and 6 pm.

NCHM JEE will be held in 86 cities across the country in multiple exam centres online. Students who have successfully filled their NCHM application will be able to download their admit cards from the designated website. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the exam conducting body has made it mandatory for the students to carry a filled undertaking form of COVID-19. The undertaking is available online at the NCHM website.

An NTA statement issued said: “The candidates are advised to download their admit card of NCHM JEE 2020 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.”

“It is mandatory for the students to bring the duly filled undertaking form of COVID-19,” the statement added.

NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on tab ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including application numbers, dates of birth and email IDs

Step 4 - Download and take a print of the NCHM JEE admit card

The online NCHMCT JEE exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours for 200 questions. The eligibility test of NCHM JEE comprises questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and English Language. Candidates are admitted to the courses on the basis of the marks secured in NCHMCT JEE computer-based test.

