Image credit: Shutterstock NCHM JEE 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NCHMCET JEE 2020 exam today.

The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHMCET JEE 2020, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 29, from 3 pm to 6 pm, in test centres across the country. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has prescribed a set of guidelines that candidates must follow on the exam day.

NTA will conduct JEE exam for engineering aspirants (JEE Main 2020) from September 1-6, 2020.

The NCHM JEE exam hall, sitting area, including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and chair, will be sanitized before commencement of the exam. Masks will be provided to candidates before entering the examination hall. Body temperature will be checked and candidates will sit in alternate seats.

Extra sheets for rough work will be kept on desks before the commencement of the examination.

At the end of NCHMCET JEE 2020, candidates will be required to drop their admit cards and rough sheets in the designated dropbox. The candidates will be permitted to leave the examination hall in a phased manner.

NCHMCET JEE 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

On the exam day, candidates must bring their NCHM JEE admit card and the self-declaration form (filled and unsigned) along with a valid ID proof and photographs. Without these, candidates will not be permitted to write the NCHMCET JEE exam.

Apart from these, candidates NTA has also asked candidates to bring their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), personal water bottle and a simple ballpoint pen.

PwD candidates must bring a PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the NCHM JEE examination centre.