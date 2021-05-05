National Council for Hotel Management NCHM JEE Postponed

National Testing Agency has postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021). It is yet to announce the revised dates for the entrance exam. It has also extended the last date to register for NCHM JEE till May 31. The hotel management candidates can register themselves at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

NTA said, “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam”.

This comes after several candidates had requested for postponement due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCHM JEE score is accepted by all the participating Institutes for admission to the BSc Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) courses.

Steps To Apply For NCHM JEE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on ‘Fill registration form NCHM JEE 2021’

Step 3 Download information bulletin and upload the required documents

Step 4 Pay online application fee

Step 5 Submit online NCHM JEE application form

NCHM JEE 2021 Paper Pattern

National Testing Agency will conduct the NCHM JEE exam in an online mode. The duration of the test is 180 minutes and comprises multiple-choice questions. A total of 200 questions are asked from various sections namely- numerical ability and analytical aptitude, reasoning and logical deduction, general knowledge and current affairs, English language and aptitude for service sector.