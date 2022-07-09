NCHM JEE 2022 Result Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NCHM JEE 2022 Result

NCHM JEE 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022. The NCHM JEE 2022 result is available in digital format on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check their NCHM JEE scorecard by entering details like application number, date of birth and security pin.

Suggested: NCHM JEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in top Hospitality & Tourism Colleges.Use Now

The NCHM JEE 2022 entrance examination was conducted on June 18, 2022. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT) at various centers across the country. The candidates were asked to solve 200 questions within 150 minutes. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NCHM JEE 2022 result online from the official website.

NCHM JEE 2022 Result: Steps to Check

Log on to the official website -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Hit the link that reads, 'Scorecard for NCHM JEE 2022'

Enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Submit details and the NCHM JEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result pdf and download it for future references.

Direct Link - NCHM JEE 2022 Result

The candidates who have made it to NCHM JEE 2022 Result will now have to appear for the counselling process. The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will shortly release the NCHM JEE 2022 counselling schedule.

NCHMCT conducts the entrance exam to provide admission to candidates desirous of pursuing hotel management and catering related courses.