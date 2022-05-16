  • Home
NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply

NCHM JEE 2022: The NTA will close the application process for the NCHM JEE 2022 today, May 16. Candidates can submit their NCHM JEE registration form by 5 pm today, after that, it will not be accepted.

Updated: May 16, 2022 9:51 am IST

NCHM JEE 2022 application process will be closed today
NCHM JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today, May 16. The NCHM JEE 2022 application form is available on the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can submit their NCHM JEE registration form by 5 pm today, after that, it will not be accepted. The application fee can be paid online till 11:50 pm.

The NTA will conduct the NCHM JEE exam on June 18, 2022, as a computer-based test (CBT). Based on NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates can take admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course in the 43 participating colleges.

To apply for NCHM JEE, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for general, and OBC categories, the registration fee for EWS category candidates is Rs 700, while for SC, ST category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400.

NCHM JEE 2022: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill out the application form:

  1. Visit the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab.
  3. Now, click on the checkbox that reads, ‘Click to proceed’
  4. Fill in all the required details
  5. Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee
  6. Download and take a printout of the form.
