NCHM JEE 2022: Along with the NCHM JEE provisional answer key 2022, the NTA has also issued the question paper and response sheet. The answer key of NCHMCT JEE 2022 is available on the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 10:09 pm IST
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
NCHM JEE 2022 answer key out

NCHM JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today, June 29. Along with the NCHM JEE provisional answer key 2022, the NTA has also issued the question paper and response sheet. The answer key of NCHMCT JEE 2022 is available on the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the NCHMJEE 2022 answer keys by using application number and date of birth.

The NTA conducted the NCHM JEE 2022 entrance test for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course offered by various affiliated institutes on June 18, 2022. The Hotel Management entrance exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

By using the answer keys, aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable NCHMJEE score. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the NCHM JEE 2022 provisional answer key by Jun1. To raise objections, a of Rs 200 per challenge is to be paid online.

NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link

After considering the objections, the NTA will issue the final answer key of NCHM JEE and declare the results thereafter.

