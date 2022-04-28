NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Extends Last Date Of Application Process; Check Revised Date, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock NCHM JEE exam will be conducted on June 18, 2022

NCHM JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022 registration process. The last day to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 is now May 16, 2022. Earlier, the NTA scheduled the deadline for NCHM JEE 2022 application process on May 3. Later, the dateline has been changed to May 16. The NCHM JEE 2022 application form is available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in and candidates can register themselves for the exam by visiting this link.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated February 4, 2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for NCHM JEE-2022,” NTA on the official notice said.

The NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted by NTA on June 18, 2022. It will be a computer-based test for students seeking admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMandCT) for the academic year 2022-23. Check official notice.

NCHM JEE Application Form 2022: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form: