NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Date Revised, Now On June 18

Image credit: shutterstock.com NCHM JEE 2022 will now be held on June 18

NCHM JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). NCHM JEE 2022 will now be held on June 18, which was earlier scheduled on May 28. The dates were revised following representations received from candidates, NTA release mentioned.

According to NTA, "Pursuant to representations from candidates, it has now been decided that the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the revised date- June 18."

The NCHM JEE 2022 application process will be closed on May 3, candidates can apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can fill the NCHM-JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs. 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs. 450.

NCHM JEE 2022 Application Form: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’ Fill the personal, examination and academic details Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format Pay the NCHM JEE 2022 application fee Click on the ‘Submit’ tab Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

NTA will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2022 for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2022-23 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in and https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in for updates on the subject. "For any clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in," NTA notification mentioned.