NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today, June 14. The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 have been hosted on the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their NCHM JEE 2022 hall ticket by using their application number and date of birth.

The NCHM JEE exam will be conducted on June 18, 2022. The Hotel Management entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). Based on NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates can take admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course in the 43 participating colleges.

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022" link. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click on submit. Your NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates should note that the admit card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The NCHM JEE admit card will not be sent by post.

"Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," the NTA said.

The NTA further advised candidates to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the NCHM JEE admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in.