NCHMCT JEE 2021 registration will end next week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process of the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) next week. All the candidates seeking admission in BSc (HHA) course can apply for NCHMCT JEE 2021 at the official website--nchmjee.nta.nic.in--by May 31, 2021. The correction window will open on June 2 and will end on June 8, 2021.

Candidates can fill the NCHM-JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 450.

NTA will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2021 for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2021-22 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The examination scheduled for June 12 has been postponed ‘with a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates.’ The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course, NTA has said.

How To Fill NCHMCT JEE 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’

Step 3 – Fill the personal, examination and academic details.

Step 4 - Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 5 - Pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 7- Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

Candidate can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 through online mode only. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

The online NCHMCT JEE exam is held for a duration of three hours.

The eligibility test of NCHMCT comprises questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and English Language.