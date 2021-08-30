NCHM JEE 2021 Provisional Answer Keys, Question Papers Released

Image credit: Shutterstock NCHMJEE 2021 provisional answer key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 conducted on August 10, 2021. Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the exam are now available on the official website, ncmjee.nta.nic.in. “They will be available for 3 days, upto 30.08.2021, in the given window,” the NTA has said.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question, in the given window. The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts.

“Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered,” the official statement read.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final,” NTA said adding that “No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Helpline number 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in