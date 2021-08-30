  • Home
  • Education
  • NCHM JEE 2021 Provisional Answer Keys, Question Papers Released

NCHM JEE 2021 Provisional Answer Keys, Question Papers Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 examination conducted on August 10, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 1:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
NCHMCT JEE Answer Key, Result Expected Shortly
National Hotel Management Exam, NCHM JEE, Registration Deadline Extended
NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
NCHM JEE Postponed; Registration Deadline Extended Till May 31
NCHM JEE 2021: Apply Online Till May 10; Here’s Direct Link
NCHM JEE 2021 Provisional Answer Keys, Question Papers Released
NCHMJEE 2021 provisional answer key released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 conducted on August 10, 2021. Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the exam are now available on the official website, ncmjee.nta.nic.in. “They will be available for 3 days, upto 30.08.2021, in the given window,” the NTA has said.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University B.Sc Hotel Management Applications Open. Apply here

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question, in the given window. The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts.

“Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered,” the official statement read.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final,” NTA said adding that “No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Helpline number 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
NCHM JEE National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi: 50% Students Per Classroom, Staggered Lunch Breaks Among Guidelines For Reopening Schools
Delhi: 50% Students Per Classroom, Staggered Lunch Breaks Among Guidelines For Reopening Schools
OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active
OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Room: Delhi Schools' Reopening Rules
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Room: Delhi Schools' Reopening Rules
NEET 2021 Latest Update: Admit Card Soon @ Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2021 Latest Update: Admit Card Soon @ Neet.nta.nic.in
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Soon; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Soon; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................