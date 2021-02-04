NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released; Exam On June 12

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form of National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) along with an information bulletin at the official website.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 3:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form of National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) along with an information bulletin at the official website. All the candidates seeking admission in B.Sc. (HHA) course can apply for NCHMCT JEE 2021 in an online mode till May 10, 2021.

NTA will conduct the NCHMCT JEE 2021 for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2021-22 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can fill the NCHM-JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs. 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs. 450. “The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm,” NTA said.

How To Fill NCHMCT JEE 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab. Click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’

Step 3 – Fill the personal, examination and academic details.

Step 4 - Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 5 - Pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 7- Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

