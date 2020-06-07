NCHM JEE 2020: Entrance Test Rescheduled; New Dates Soon

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has postponed the NCHM JEE 2020, scheduled to be held on June 22, 2020 “in view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates”. The new exam date has not been announced yet. The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE, is a national level examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality.

NTA had also rescheduled other entrance exams including NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. NEET is now scheduled to be held on July 26 and JEE Main from July 18 to July 23.

In a social media post, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announcing the postponement said: “The new dates will be announced in due course of time.”

📢Announcement

In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, i have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020.

The new dates will be announced in due course of time. pic.twitter.com/HSWVl0qaeR — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 7, 2020

The NTA, after deciding upon the new NCHM JEE 2020 date, will release the admit cards 15 days prior to the date of examination on the website of the council.

NCHM JEE is a computer-based test of three hours’ duration. The test comprises 200 multiple choice questions of four marks each. The questions are on Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English language and Aptitude for Service Sector. The medium of question paper will be English and Hindi only.

The entrance test for NCHM JEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 22, 2020.