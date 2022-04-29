NCF Mandate Document Addresses "Decolonisation Of The Indian Education System”: Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NCF mandate document

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, April 29 released the "Mandate Document: Guidelines for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF)". According to the minister, the NCF mandate document is the constitution to champion the changing demands of the 21st century. "The mandate document will bring about a paradigm shift with focus on holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, vital role of teachers, learning in mother tongue, cultural rootedness. It is also a step towards decolonisation of the Indian education system," the minister said addressing the occasion. The minister termed the National Education Policy as 'philosophy' and National Curriculum Framework as the 'pathway'.

Today, Hon’ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp launched the Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) as recommended by #NEP2020. pic.twitter.com/nJFz9Omujk — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 29, 2022

The minister sought suggestions from every Indian for the NCF mandate document and advised for creating an app to enable the process. Appreciating the experts, academia and intellectuals behind the process, the minister said, "India’s model of education based on the NEP 2020 will act as a benchmark for emerging economies across the world."

Terming the preparation of National Curriculum Framework a scientific and continuous process and NCF a society’s document, Shri @dpradhanbjp suggested creating an app-based process to enable suggestions for the NCF from every citizen of our country. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 29, 2022

The Ministry of Education has briefed some of the important characterstics of the mandate document, and according to it, the NCF mandate document enables the critical linkage between the curriculum of schools with the curriculum of teacher education as an integral part of the transformative reforms envisioned by the NEP 2020. The mandate document also informed about the opportunities for life-long learning for all citizens in the country, the Education Ministry release read.

For the development of the National Curriculum Framework, the ministry is consulting with teachers, school principals, anganwadi teachers, teacher educators, parents, community members, multiple stakeholders. In addition to these consultations, NCF will also fully account for other initiatives like NIPUN Bharat, the national mission for foundational literacy and numeracy by the Ministry of Education, it read.

The launch event was attended by Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, Dr. B. C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, Ms. Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, other dignitaries.