NCERT Stalls NTSE Scheme Till Further Orders

NTSE scheme stalled

The National Council of Educational Research and Training which administers the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) has stalled the implementation of the scheme until further orders. The central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education was approved till March 31, 2021. An official statement issued in this regard said that the further implementation of this scheme has not been approved and therefore the scheme has been stalled till further orders.

Latest: Register for ANTHE 2022. Get up to 100% Scholarship, Here Don't Miss: Free Download NTSE previous year sample papers. Click Here Recommended: Know how to prepare for NTSE in 3 months. Check Here

“The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). NCERT is an implementing agency for NTS Scheme,” a statement of the Educational Survey Division said.

It further added: “The Scheme was approved till March 31, 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders.”