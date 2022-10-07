NCERT Stalls NTSE Scheme Till Further Orders

The central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education was approved till March 31, 2021. An official statement issued in this regard said that the further implementation of this scheme has not been approved and therefore the scheme has been stalled till further orders.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 10:46 am IST

NTSE scheme stalled
New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training which administers the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) has stalled the implementation of the scheme until further orders. The central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education was approved till March 31, 2021. An official statement issued in this regard said that the further implementation of this scheme has not been approved and therefore the scheme has been stalled till further orders.

“The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). NCERT is an implementing agency for NTS Scheme,” a statement of the Educational Survey Division said.

It further added: “The Scheme was approved till March 31, 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders.”

