NCERT Launches Online Quiz 'Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle' For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock NCERT launches online quiz for students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched an online quiz in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and MyGov India. The online quiz is based on the topic 'Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle.' Students can participate in the NCERT quiz through the official website - quiz.mygov.in till March 31, 2022.

"NCERT launched an online quiz "Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle" on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in collaboration with @eduminofindia and @mygovindia. The end date to participate is 31 March 2022," the NCERT tweeted.

NCERT launched an online quiz "Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle" on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in collaboration with @eduminofindia and @mygovindia



The end date to participate is 31 March 2022



Go and test your knowledge! pic.twitter.com/akBSzoLDGz — NCERT (@ncert) March 8, 2022

The quiz questions have been designed to assess the knowledge and understanding of students about India’s freedom struggle.

The quiz is based on multiple choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark and no negative marking.Students are required to attempt 20 questions in total.

The questions are available in both Hindi and English. Participants are allowed to attempt the questions only once, and only one response will be accepted per question.

After attempting questions, participants are required to click on the final submission option. It must be noted that no changes can be made after the final submission.