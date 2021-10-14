  • Home
NCERT Invites Applications For Diploma Course In Guidance And Counselling

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for its diploma course in guidance and counselling.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 5:30 pm IST

NCERT begins application process for diploma course
New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for its diploma course in guidance and counselling. Those interested can fill in the form at NCERT’s official website, ncert.nic.in, on or before November 5. The diploma course will be conducted in distance and face-to-face modes.

Direct Application Link

The application process is entirely online and candidates are required to attach copies of educational certificates and evidence of work experience..

Course work for the diploma in guidance and counselling will be held over one year, from January to December, 2022. The course is segmented into three phases: first phase will be of guided self-learning which will be of six months and will be held in distance mode; the second phase will be ‘intensive practicum’ and will be a full-time contact programme at the study centre for three months and the last phase will be of Internship within a duration of three months in candidate’s home town or workplace.

In a communique, NCERT said: “Details of the course, eligibility conditions, course fee and application form are available at www.ncert.nic.in. Admission to the course will be done on the basis of availability criteria, selection test and interview which will be held at NCERT (DEPFE), New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education in December, 2021.”

NCERT offers the diploma course for teachers, teacher educators and key personnel from KVS, NVS, State Education Departments and NGOs. The course will be conducted in distance and face-to-face modes.

NCERT Diploma Course Fee

Candidates applying for the course will be required to pay the category-wise fees as followed:

  • Candidates deputed in centrally funded organisations Rs 19,500

  • Candidates deputed in state/UT departments Rs 6,000

  • Private candidates Rs.30,000

