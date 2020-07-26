Image credit: Shutterstock NCERT Invites Agencies To Provide Content For PM eVidya Programme

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sought Expressions of Interest (EoI) to finalise agencies for providing digital content for Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing, or DIKSHA, television channels, radio, etc. under Prime Minister’s eVIDYA program. Agencies will be able to submit their application by providing details as per annexure A and sending it to pmevidya.eoi@ciet.nic.in by 5 pm, on July 30, 2020.

After receiving applications, NCERT will publish the presentation slots for the selected agencies by July 31, based on the information and sample content provided by the participating agencies.

“To meet the desired objectives of a transparent procurement...ensuring structured, curated, and high-quality digital content across all channels...NCERT is inviting EoI to finalise procurement model based on technical discussions or presentations with the relevant agencies in a transparent manner,” an official statement said.

Digital Learning During COVID-19

Schools across India are closed since March due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Due to the lockdown, schools had to adopt alternative ways, including online classes to continue the teaching-learning process during a pandemic.

“Education is now increasingly resourced and conducted through digital devices. It is imperative therefore, that we put our efforts and resources together to provide the means and infrastructure for making remote learning meaningful and effective for the teachers and children in our country,”

With an objective of digital learning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 17, launched the PM e-Vidya programme to provide “multimode access” to digital education through DIKSHA in states and Union Territories.

“In recent months DIKSHA and other remote learning platforms have seen a manifold increase in use by both teachers and students across the country. However, there are still some gaps which need to be addressed to ensure high quality, interactive content resources which are comprehensive and coherent in terms of multimode access,” the statement added.