NCERT Inaugurates Kala Utsav For Classes 9, 10 Students

National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) has inaugurated an online event named ’Kala Utsav’ under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat scheme to promote skill development for students at secondary education level involving students of Classes 9 and 10. The inaugural event was attended by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Education minister of State Sanjay Dhotre and Joint Director of NCERT Amarendra Behera. Kala Utsav will be a 12-day event to end on January 22. The schools were asked to register for the event by December 24.

The Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) will be live telecasting the event on its official website. The direct link of the event is webcast.gov.in/mhrd/. The Department of School Education and Literacy is also collaborating to host the event held under the National Educational Planning Act.

As a precursor to the main event the government has organised an online quiz event named' Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Quiz Contest' for the school students across different states at the official website quiz.mygov.in The quiz event is being held state-wise starting from Punjab against Andhra Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh against Tamil Nadu. The last quiz contest will be held on June 30.

NCERT informed about the event on its official Twitter handle, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: The DSE&L, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India is organising Kala Utsav from 11-22 January, 2021. Catch us live”.

Students of various affiliated schools will be performing visual and performance arts in a virtual mode as most of them will be preparing for the event at their homes and sending a recorded video of their performances or performing live during the event. Competitions including doll making, music, dance, visual arts, painting, sculpture, and games will be conducted.

The event will be held in nine categories for which one girl and one boy are selected at district and state level.

The Union Government has been holding the cultural event at three levels- Divisional and District Level Kala Utsav competitions, State Level Kala Utsav competitions and National Level Kala Utsav competitions.