NCERT will hold this year's Yoga Olympiad online

NCERT has released the scheme and guidelines for Yoga Olympiad 2020. The Council had organized first Yoga Olympiad in 2016 as a prelude to the International Yoga Day which is celebrated on June 21. The Yoga Olympiad this year will be different from the previous years given the health protocols and restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 crisis. This year the National Quiz Competition on Yoga will be held online.

Students will be allowed to answer quiz questions at their own convenience however within a given period of time. The quiz will be open for one month starting on June 21 and will close at midnight on July 21, 2020.

The theme for this year's quiz is 'Yoga for Health and Harmony'. The following dimensions of Yoga would be covered in the online quiz:

Yama and Niymaa

Shatkarma/Kriya (Cleansing Process)

Asanas

Pranayama

Meditation

Bandha and Mudra

Meditation topic has been included but will not be evaluated. Also, 'Bandha and Mudra' topic is meant only for Secondary level students.

NCERT has also developed a syllabus for Upper Primary and Secondary classes. The textbooks are available in Hindi, Urdu, and English. The Quiz will be based on the syllabus developed by NCERT.

Students from class 6 and class 12 are allowed to participate in the quiz. The quiz will be available in two languages - English and Hindi.

The quiz questions will be objective and each question will carry 1 mark. Students are required to attempt as many questions in 20 minutes.







