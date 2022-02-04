  • Home
NCERT Gets New Director - Dinesh Prasad Saklani From HNB Garhwal University

NCERT Director: Professor Saklani is from the Department of History, Birla Campus, HNB Garhwal University.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 9:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani has been appointed as the new Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Professor Saklani is from the Department of History, Birla Campus, HNB Garhwal University. The new director has been appointed for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a Department of School Education and Literacy statement said.

Professor Saklani has been awarded with Distinguished Academy Award by Punjab Kala and Sahitya Academy, Jalandhar for Historical writing in 2005. The new director is a member of Academic Council Uttarakhand Open University, Haldwani. Professor Saklani is also a life member in the Indian History Congress; Uttarakhand History and Culture Association and of Book Club IIAS Shimla.

Currently, Professor Saklani is working on a major project of NCERT, New Delhi to develop a Historical Atlas for CBSE Board, a statement from HNB Garhwal University said.

The History Professor, HNB Garhwal University said, was nominated as an expert in the core group of experts by NCERT to review and finalize a ‘Social Science Education: Working paper’ to prepare curriculum according to NEP 2020 for Social Sciences in September 2020.

