NCERT defers NTSE stage 2 exam due to COVID surge; details here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has postponed the second stage of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2021 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for June 13. The revised dates will be announced after the health crisis subsides.

The Class 10 students who have qualified NTSE stage-1 and are eligible for the second stage must check the official website ncert.nic.in for updates on the examination.

NCERT said that, “The new date for the NTSE stage-2 examination will be updated through NCERT website after the situation normalizes in the country and is conducive for the conduct of the NTSE stage-2 examination”.

The NTSE-stage 1 was conducted on December 13. The students who were studying in Class 10 in any recognized school, as well as those studying in the Open Distance Learning Mode below the age of 18 years and appearing for Class 10 examinations for the first time were eligible to appear for the examination.

A total of 2000 students will be selected for a monthly scholarship by NCERT. The slabs for scholarship are -

For Class 11 and 12 students - Rs 1,250 per month

For Graduate and Post Graduate students - Rs 2000 per month

For PhD students - as per UGC norms