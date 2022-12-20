  • Home
  • Education
  • NCERT To Bring Balanced Perspective Of All Genders In New Curriculum, Textbooks: Parliamentary Panel

NCERT To Bring Balanced Perspective Of All Genders In New Curriculum, Textbooks: Parliamentary Panel

Earleir, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 20, 2022 8:20 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Education Ministry Holds Workshop On Reimagining Vocational Education, Career Guidance For School Students
'Objectionable' Content Taught In Some Madrassas In Madhya Pradesh Will Be Scrutinised: State Home Minister
Schools Must Implement Gujarat Government's Policy On Gujarati Language: High Court
Rajasthan Government Likely To Enact Law To Set Up Education Regulator, Rein In Coaching Centres
High Court Directs Delhi Government To Ensure Admission To EWS Category Kids In Private Schools
Dropout Rate Of Girls Has Declined Since 2014: Mansukh Mandaviya
NCERT To Bring Balanced Perspective Of All Genders In New Curriculum, Textbooks: Parliamentary Panel
NCERT textbooks, curriculum will have a balanced perspective of all genders
New Delhi:

The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee. The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the view point of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). It had also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

On Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the action taken by the government on its recommendations and observations was tabled in Parliament.

"The committee has been informed that the NCERT has taken note of all the issues raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs. The process of development of NCFs has already been initiated by the NCERT," it said.

Earleir, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same. This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls, it had said.

"While examining the textbooks, other issues like environment sensitivity, human values, issues of children with special needs etc. can also be looked up for adequate inclusion in the School textbooks," the panel had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) NCERT curriculum
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: Receives Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 1.9 Crore In Phase 1
IIT Kanpur Placement 2022-23: Receives Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 1.9 Crore In Phase 1
AILET 2023 Result Out At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link Here
AILET 2023 Result Out At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link Here
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Online Registration Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Online Registration Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in
TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023 Out; Telangana Board Class 12 Exams From March 16
TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023 Out; Telangana Board Class 12 Exams From March 16
JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Forms Submission Deadline Extended Till December 27
JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Forms Submission Deadline Extended Till December 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................