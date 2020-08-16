Image credit: ncert.nic.in NCERT Announces New Online Course For Teacher Educators

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a first of its kind online training programme. The course, Action Research in Educational Technology, has been developed by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT for elementary teacher educators in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and State Institutes of Education (SIEs).

The course, according to NCERT, has been developed to help teacher educators in conducting “action research” to address their educational problems.

“The course shall provide conceptual understanding into the processes of action research. The participants shall be required to prepare a proposal on action research in their respective areas of work,” an official statement said.

Teacher educators with background of research can apply for the programme till August 30. Detailed information and the application form can be found on the official website of the board, ncert.nic.in

Candidates must also have familiarity with the simple operations of working with computers, NCERT said. The duration of the course is seven weeks and carries 2 credits.

“There will be five modules. One module will be discussed per week (first week of getting started and last week of evaluation and assessment.) with one hour per week of net meeting (synchronous communication). Participants are expected to study for two hours per week,” an official statement said.

“The participants should have access to the computer system with internet facility to participate in day-to-day activities. In addition, the participants should also be skilled for accessing the webcam along with the headphone so that the chat and other features can be utilized fully,” the statement added.

The course fee for government organizations is Rs 1,000 and for non-government organizations, the fee is Rs 3,000. There will be no course fee for the internal staff of NCERT (NIE, IREs, CIET, CIVE).