  • Home
  • Education
  • NCERT Announces Online Course On 'Action Research in Educational Technology'

NCERT Announces Online Course On 'Action Research in Educational Technology'

The course, 'Action Research in Educational Technology', has been developed by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 1:17 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run
NEP Will Play Important Role In Making India Self-Reliant: PM Narendra Modi
Top Delhi University Women Colleges, Know Course-Wise Cut Off
Want To Opt For Medical Courses After Class 12? Check Here
Independence Day 2020: KVs Hold Flag-Hoisting Ceremonies Without Students, Cultural Programmes Go Online
D.EL.Ed Main Exam: Board Releases Schedule For First, Second Year Students At mpbse.nic.in
NCERT Announces Online Course On 'Action Research in Educational Technology'
NCERT Announces New Online Course For Teacher Educators
Image credit: ncert.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a first of its kind online training programme. The course, Action Research in Educational Technology, has been developed by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT for elementary teacher educators in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and State Institutes of Education (SIEs).

The course, according to NCERT, has been developed to help teacher educators in conducting “action research” to address their educational problems.

“The course shall provide conceptual understanding into the processes of action research. The participants shall be required to prepare a proposal on action research in their respective areas of work,” an official statement said.

Teacher educators with background of research can apply for the programme till August 30. Detailed information and the application form can be found on the official website of the board, ncert.nic.in

Candidates must also have familiarity with the simple operations of working with computers, NCERT said. The duration of the course is seven weeks and carries 2 credits.

“There will be five modules. One module will be discussed per week (first week of getting started and last week of evaluation and assessment.) with one hour per week of net meeting (synchronous communication). Participants are expected to study for two hours per week,” an official statement said.

“The participants should have access to the computer system with internet facility to participate in day-to-day activities. In addition, the participants should also be skilled for accessing the webcam along with the headphone so that the chat and other features can be utilized fully,” the statement added.

The course fee for government organizations is Rs 1,000 and for non-government organizations, the fee is Rs 3,000. There will be no course fee for the internal staff of NCERT (NIE, IREs, CIET, CIVE).

Click here for more Education News
Education News National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run
CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Fit India Freedom Run
In DU Open Book Exam 2020, Political Science Students Receive Mock Test Paper
In DU Open Book Exam 2020, Political Science Students Receive Mock Test Paper
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Date Update: Know When, Where And How To Download
JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Date Update: Know When, Where And How To Download
IIM Rohtak Releases IPM Aptitude Test Result; Check Details Here
IIM Rohtak Releases IPM Aptitude Test Result; Check Details Here
Students Climb Trees, Hills To Attend Online Classes In Odisha: Education Minister
Students Climb Trees, Hills To Attend Online Classes In Odisha: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................