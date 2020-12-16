NCERT Announces New NTSE Stage 2 Exam Date; Check Details

The NTSE 2019-20 stage 2 exam date has been revised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). As per the new schedule, the exam will be held on February 14, 2021. Earlier the NTSE exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2021.

“In order to facilitate the students to appear in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) in Physics and Biology, on February 7, 2021, NCERT announces a slightly revised schedule of NTSE stage II examination 2020 superseding the previous announcement,” read the official notice.

NCERT has also released a notification for the students who wish to change their NTSE examination centre. Students will be required to submit their requests latest by December 28, 2020. The applications need to be submitted at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in.

“NTSE Stage-II examination is re-scheduled for February 14, 2021 in all the States/UTs. Normally candidates are provided examination center in the States/UTs from where they had appeared in NTS Stage-I Examination. All those candidates who want to seek change of examination center due to any reason are required to submit their request to Head, Educational Survey Division in the prescribed format latest by December 28, 2020, through email at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in,” the notice read.

The notice further added that “No request for change will be entertained after the stipulated time and no change of centre will be permitted within the same city.”