NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News

eRaksha 2020 competition will be held on the theme of online safety

NCERT, in collaboration with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Cyber Peace Foundation, has announced eRaksha Competition 2020. eRaksha competition is a unique initiative which focuses exclusively on Digital Citizenship and Online Safety and tackling Fake News and misinformation. The competition has different categories spanning areas like art, tech innovation, and visual medium.

The competition is also being sponsored by bigwigs such as WhatsApp and Google and is supported by Autobot Infosec, Twitter, Instagram, and Your Story.

The competition is open to school students, college students, and teachers, parents and guardians.

This edition of eRaksha Competition will be a series of four competitions.

Artcade

In this competition, participants will have to create a drawing, painting, comics, memes, and stickers on the theme of Digital Citizenship and Online Safety.

Word Hack

In Word hack competition, participants can submit essays, blogs, stories, articles, and research papers about Digital Citizenship and Online Safety.

Tech Avishkar

In this competition, participants can use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) among others to create innovative programs and solutions as a software, hardware, and firmware.

Screen Masters

In this competition, participants have to develop engaging and impactful videos/short films to build awareness around Digital Citizenship and Online safety. Participants can choose drama, song, documentary or interview for the video or short film.

Interested participants can find more information and application forms on the official website for eRaksha, 'eraksha.net'.

Along with these competitions, this year the first CyberPeace Honors will also be announced. The award will be conferred on individuals and organizations that have been consistently working on online safety and cyber security.

The first edition of this competition held last year received over 15,000 entries from across the country and Russia and the UAE.







