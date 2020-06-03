  • Home
  • Education
  • NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News

NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News

NCERT, in collaboration with NCPCR and Cyber Peace Foundation, has announced eRaksha Competition 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 11:57 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Directs Officials To Conduct University Exams In July
No Change Of Exam Centre Within District, Request Only Through Schools: CBSE
Payment Of Semester Fee: Jammu And Kashmir Students' Body Seeks Amarinder Singh's Intervention
High Court Notice To UGC, Delhi University Over Education Of Students With Disabilities
JAC 9th Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
From Early Graduation To Flexible Grading - IITs Chalk Out Plan For Graduating Students
NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News
eRaksha 2020 competition will be held on the theme of online safety
New Delhi:

NCERT, in collaboration with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Cyber Peace Foundation, has announced eRaksha Competition 2020. eRaksha competition is a unique initiative which focuses exclusively on Digital Citizenship and Online Safety and tackling Fake News and misinformation. The competition has different categories spanning areas like art, tech innovation, and visual medium.

The competition is also being sponsored by bigwigs such as WhatsApp and Google and is supported by Autobot Infosec, Twitter, Instagram, and Your Story.

The competition is open to school students, college students, and teachers, parents and guardians.

This edition of eRaksha Competition will be a series of four competitions.

Artcade

In this competition, participants will have to create a drawing, painting, comics, memes, and stickers on the theme of Digital Citizenship and Online Safety.

Word Hack

In Word hack competition, participants can submit essays, blogs, stories, articles, and research papers about Digital Citizenship and Online Safety.

Tech Avishkar

In this competition, participants can use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) among others to create innovative programs and solutions as a software, hardware, and firmware.

Screen Masters

In this competition, participants have to develop engaging and impactful videos/short films to build awareness around Digital Citizenship and Online safety. Participants can choose drama, song, documentary or interview for the video or short film.

Interested participants can find more information and application forms on the official website for eRaksha, 'eraksha.net'.

Along with these competitions, this year the first CyberPeace Honors will also be announced. The award will be conferred on individuals and organizations that have been consistently working on online safety and cyber security.

The first edition of this competition held last year received over 15,000 entries from across the country and Russia and the UAE.



Click here for more Education News
NCERT National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Exam 2020 Update: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 2
West Bengal HS Exam 2020 Update: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 2
MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
MHT CET 2020: Date Extended For Submission Of HSC (12th) Board Details
IP University Withdraws Tentative Exam Schedule After Protests
IP University Withdraws Tentative Exam Schedule After Protests
NEET PG 2020: Registration For Second Counselling Begins Today
NEET PG 2020: Registration For Second Counselling Begins Today
Haryana Board To Conduct Pending Class 10, Class 12 Exams In July
Haryana Board To Conduct Pending Class 10, Class 12 Exams In July
.......................... Advertisement ..........................