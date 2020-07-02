Image credit: Shutterstock School News: NCERT Announces Online Diploma For Upper-Primary Science Teachers

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, has announced a 40-week diploma programme for pre-service and in-service science teachers of Classes 6 to 8. The programme “Diploma in “Teaching of Science at Upper Primary Stage” will be completely online, according to the official notification. The course is designed to help teachers’ “professional development” and will provide “in-depth yet flexible learning opportunities”, the official notification said.

The programme will start on July 27 and end on July 31. There will be 40 modules in the course and each module can be completed in 8-10 hours. There will also be an objective test at the end of each module and all will be completed within 40-week, the notification said.

Candidates can apply for the programme through the link provided on the official website, ncertx.in till July 26. A fee of Rs 2,000 is payable for registration.

On successful completion, NCERT will award a diploma certificate for “Teaching of Science at Upper Primary Stage”, the notification said.

Candidates will be able to access the course on ncertx.in using their login credentials.

“Using a laptop or desktop computer with internet connectivity, the enrolled participant can sign in (using his or her registered email ID and password) to his or her account on ncertx.in platform and can access the course. It can be accessed from any place, 24x7 during the course run period,” the official notification said.