NCC Studies In Colleges: Top Official Meets Vice-Chancellor Of Mumbai University

Maharashtra's top official has met Mumbai University VC to discuss NCC studies

The additional director general of Maharashtra's National Cadet Corps Major General YP Khanduri met Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar to discuss modalities of implementing 'NCC studies' as an optional subject facilitating credits to NCC cadets in degree college, officials said on Sunday.

The meeting took place on Saturday and the discussion included exploring the next phase of incorporating 'NCC studies' as a 'general elective' that would help students opting for it better their prospects of joining the armed and paramilitary forces, a release said.

This will enable 66 colleges to adopt NCC as an elective subject, the release added.

It said Major General YP Khanduri had earlier met Governor BS Koshyari and Maharashtra youth affairs minister Sunil Kedar in this regard.

