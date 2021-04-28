NCC To Be Introduced As General Elective Credit Course From 2021-22: AICTE

NCC will be introduced as an elective subject from 2021-22 academic session in AICTE-approved institutions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has advised to include National Cadet Corps (NCC) training as a General Elective Credit Course from the academic year 2021-22. The technical education regulator, AICTE, has asked all the Directors and Principals of AICTE-approved institutions to extend the facility to the students so that they may opt for NCC as "General Elective Credit Course".

The decision to include NCC as a General Elective Credit Course has been made after a study carried out by the NCC Director-General. This will be a part of the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“NEP-2020 advocates Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) as integral part of education and it has been felt that NCC should be introduced as general elective credit course in technical institutions / universities to motivate students to join NCC in order to be disciplined and instill in them the feelings of patriotism,” read an official statement.

“All students who enroll for NCC will immensely benefit by obtaining academic credits for NCC training in addition to acquiring NCC "B"/ "C" certificates, thus enhancing their employment opportunities,” it added.

National Cadet Corps Additional Director General (NER) Major General Ananta Bhuyan on Monday said the decision to induct NCC as an elective subject in educational institutions in the North Eastern states will immensely benefit cadets from the border areas of the region.