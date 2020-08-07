  • Home
The North Bengal University (NBU) will introduce Tea Sciences as a fulltime undergraduate course from this academic session, a senior official said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 10:09 am IST

NBU First University In India To Offer Undergraduate Course On Tea Sciences: Official
Experts from tea plantations and research centres will be invited for interactive sessions and seminars.
Siliguri:

The North Bengal University (NBU) will introduce Tea Sciences as a fulltime undergraduate course from this academic session, a senior official said on Thursday.

No other university in the country, having general subjects in Arts and Science streams, has Tea Sciences as a subject and NBU is the trendsetter, the official said.

"The Tea Sciences course will help to generate employment opportunities for students as several tea estates, including the well-known ones, are located in north Bengal," said Nupur Das, the secretary of the varsity's undergraduate council.

"This will set an example. We don't have any information about any other university in the country offering similar courses," she told reporters.

The three-year Tea Sciences course will have 20 seats.

Ms Das said those having passed higher secondary, can enroll from August 10. They will be offered Biology, Microbiology and Chemistry as combination papers.

The course will be taught with faculty members drawn from the pool of teachers available in the Science departments.

Experts from tea plantations and research centres will be invited for interactive sessions and seminars.

Vice-Chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya said the course will be tailored for modern needs.

North Bengal University
