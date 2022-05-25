NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Not Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results not today

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 will not be declared today, May 25. A notification that claims NBSE results will be released today afternoon is fake. Once declared, NBSE 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com. Candidates can check their Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results by using their roll number and school code.

Candidates should note that the NBSE will send 10th and 12th results to schools along with mark sheets and pass certificates.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: How To Check