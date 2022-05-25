  • Home
NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Not Today; Details Here

A notification that claims NBSE HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results will be released today afternoon is fake.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 25, 2022 12:54 pm IST

NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Not Today; Details Here
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results not today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 will not be declared today, May 25. A notification that claims NBSE results will be released today afternoon is fake. Once declared, NBSE 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com. Candidates can check their Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results by using their roll number and school code.

Candidates should note that the NBSE will send 10th and 12th results to schools along with mark sheets and pass certificates.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.
  • Click on the ‘NBSE HSSLC result’ or ‘NBSE HSSLC result’ link.
  • Enter your roll number, school code and click on ‘Find Results' tab.
  • Your Nagaland Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the NBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.
Nagaland Board of School Education NBSE Result

