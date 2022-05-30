NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check
NBSE Result 2022: Students who appeared for the Nagaland board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, exams can check the NBSE 2022 results on the official websites -- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.
The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results tomorrow, May 31. The Nagaland board exams for NBSE HSLC were held between March 9 and March 22, while the Nagaland board HSSLC exam were conducted from March 8 to March 31.
“The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre,” NBSE statement said.
"District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," it read. Students can collect the marksheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards.
Website To Check NBSE Result 2022
- Nbsenl.edu.in
Steps To Download NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2022
- Go to the official website -- nbsenagaland.com or nbsenl.edu.in
- Click on the link designated for NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022
- Enter credentials including roll number and school code
- Submit and download Nagaland 2022 result and save it for future use