NBSE Result 2020 Toppers List: Abhi Chakraborty Tops NBSE Class 10 Result 2020 With 98.33%

Image credit: Shutterstock NBSE Result 2020 Toppers List: Abhi Chakraborty Tops NBSE Class 10

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the NBSE HSLC 10th results and NBSE HSSLC 12th results today. Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, has topped Nagaland Board HSLC results, or Class 10, with 590 or 98.33 per cent marks.

Palak Baid of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, came second with 583 97.17 per cent marks.

Imlibenla Jamir of Fernwood School, Kohima, came third with 580 marks or 96.67 per cent.

This year, 22,393 students appeared for NBSE HSLC 10th exams. The overall pass percentage is 70.03%, The pass percentage in private schools is 86.28%, and in government schools, it is 47.40%.

Results can be viewed on the official website-- nbsenagaland.com. Results are also available through SMS and NBSE application. In case official website crashes due to heavy traffic, candidates can check their board exam results on unofficial sites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

However, students can cross-check results once the official website is available.

NBSE previously announced that pass certificates and other documents will be distributed by NBSE after June 5. The board has also asked schools, centre superintendents to follow social-distancing norms, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.