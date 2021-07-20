NBSE Result 2021: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

Image credit: Sutterstock NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2021 declared (representational)

NBSE result 2021: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) HSLC and HSSLC results have been declared. Though the results are yet to be available on the official site, nbsenl.edu.in, students can visit private portals to know their results. This year, a total of 24,354 Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and 16,835 Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) students had registered for board exams in Nagaland. The board has declared HSSLC result for all the streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – along with the NBSE HSLC result 2021.

There are five private websites, including indiaresults.com, that students can visit to download NBSE 10th results. Here are the steps to download NBSE HSLC result 2021 and NBSE HSSLC result 2021:

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Direct Link

Steps To Download NBSE Result

Go to nagaland.indiaresults.com

Click on HSLC or HSSLC result link

Login with your roll number and date of birth

Submit and view result

Nagaland students can also get their results via SMS. Students need to type NB10 or NB12, (for Class 10 and Class 12) <space> roll number and send it to 56070.

How To Download NBSE HSLC Result 2021, NBSE SSLC Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Nagaland Board of School Education – nbsenl.edu.in Click on NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result link Login using your credentials Submit and download mark sheets

The board said physical copies of marksheets and certificates will be distributed from July 28. Centre superintendents will collect the documents and distribute them to schools.

Nagaland is one of the three boards that are announcing board exam results today. Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared Class 10 results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 board results will be declared at 4 pm today.