Nagaland Board (NBSE) Class 10th, 12th Result Today: What's Next?

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results today. Class 10th exam is also referred as HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate exam and Class 12th exam is referred as HSSLC or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate. The NBSE will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on its official website.

NBSE Nagaland Board Results 2020

Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th Result: What’s Next?

NBSE result certificate will be issued by the schools. Students can collect it from their respective schools after the results are out.

After the NBSE board results are declared, the admission process for higher education courses-intermediate and undergraduate programmes for class 10 and 12 students, respectively will commence. In colleges and universities the classes will commence in September this year, as per UGC guideline. For intermediate and degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

School boards usually allow students to verify their marks. NBSE will announce the dates for re-verification along with the result. The Board will also announce the dates for supplementary exams for Class 10 and Class 12.

Students of Class 12 who have registered for the NEET, JEE Main and other entrance exams can expect their admit card soon. The exams will be held in July.

CBSE students in Nagaland will appear for the remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.

CBSE result will be released in August.

Last year NBSE had released the Class 10th, 12th board exam results on May 2. In HSSLC exam, 74.44 per cent students had passed in Arts stream, 74.68 per cent students had passed in Commerce stream, and 81.37 per cent students had passed in the Science stream. In HSLC exam the pass percentage was 68.29 per cent.