NBSE To Conduct HSLC, HSSLC Compartmental Exams 2022 In June

Image credit: Shutterstock NBSE HSLC, HSSLC compartment exams 2022 will be held in June

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartmental Exams 2022: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10), and HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 today, May 31, on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in. Students who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the NBSE compartment exam. The NBSE will conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartment exams 2022 in June. NBSE Result 2022 Live

To check the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th results, students have to visit official website- nbsenl.edu.in. Click on the HSLC and HSSLC result link. Enter log-in credentials and submit. NBSE result 2022 will be displayed on screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of NBSE HSLC, HSSLC answer sheets, students will have to enter their roll number and other required credentials.

Although the NBSE results 2022 has been announced today, the Nagaland Class 10 and Class 12 board exam documents will be issued from June 2 “The NBSE will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre,” the board earlier said.

“District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," it said. Candidates can collect the NBSE exam mark sheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards.

This year, the overall pass percentage in Nagaland HSSLC Arts stream is 80.64 per cent, while it is 82.28 per cent for Commerce stream, and 88.24 per cent for NBSE Science stream.