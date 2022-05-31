  • Home
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results Today At Nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose told Careers360 that the HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be announced in the afternoon at around 2 PM. "The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in," she said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 31, 2022 8:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be available at nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose told Careers360 that the HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be announced in the afternoon at around 2 PM. "The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in," the official said. Register here for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 10th, 12th result 2022 updates, toppers and more

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be available on the official websites- nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com once released. The students can check the 10th, 12th results 2022 by clicking on the result link. Enter log-in credentials- roll number and school code on the required section. HSLC, HSSLC results will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.

Around 50,000 students appeared in the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exams 2022 conducted in March. The HSLC exam was held between March 9 and March 22 and HSSLC exam from March 8 to March 31.

Live updates

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results will be announced around 2 PM. Direct link, websites to chcek 10th, 12th results at nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com

08:59 AM IST
May 31, 2022

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Time

The NBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results 2022 will be announced today at around 2 PM, NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose informed Careers360. "The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in," the official said.  



08:53 AM IST
May 31, 2022

Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results will be announced on Tuesday, May 31. 

