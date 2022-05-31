Image credit: shutterstock.com NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be available at nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Live Updates: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose told Careers360 that the HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be announced in the afternoon at around 2 PM. "The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in," the official said. Register here for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 10th, 12th result 2022 updates, toppers and more

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 will be available on the official websites- nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com once released. The students can check the 10th, 12th results 2022 by clicking on the result link. Enter log-in credentials- roll number and school code on the required section. HSLC, HSSLC results will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further references.

Around 50,000 students appeared in the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exams 2022 conducted in March. The HSLC exam was held between March 9 and March 22 and HSSLC exam from March 8 to March 31.