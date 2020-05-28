Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 30.

Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 30. The NBSE results will be released on various modes including internet, SMS and print format. NBSE will become the second board in the country after Bihar Board to release both the Class 10th and 12th results this year.

“The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2020 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the late afternoon of 30th May 2020,” the Board said in a notification released today.

NBSE result 2020: List of websites

The NBSE results will be made available in the following websites:

nbsenagaland.com

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

newsnation.in

results.shiksha

schools9.com

exametc.com

Candidates may also download their marks or marksheet from indiaresults.com and results.shiksha.

NBSE result 2020: How to access results through SMS format

The results can be accessed by sending SMS to the numbers mentioned with the following key words:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2020

SMS — NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56070

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2020

SMS — NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56070

The results are also available on an Android mobile app. Candidates may download the app from https://play.google.comistorefappsidetails?id=ubse.results.shiksha.

The provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board.

In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and in order to maintain social distancing the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 5, 2020, a statement from the NBSE said.

“The Centre Superintendents will collect and distribute to the schools coming under his/her centre. The dates of collection will be prepared district-wise and made available in the Board's website and the district Whatsapp groups,” the statement said.

“All Centre Superintendents are requested to check the dates and collect accordingly. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for distribution of documents is made available in the Board's website www.nbsenagaland.com,” it said.