NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result

NBSE Results 2022: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2022 results on Tuesday, May 31. The NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced at 2 pm today, the Nagaland Board Chairman Asano Sekhose confirmed Careers360. Once declared, NBSE HSLC and HSSLC board exam results will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com. Candidates can check their Nagaland Board results by using their roll number and school code. LIVE UPDATES | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available on the portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” according to a statement.

To check NBSE 10th and 12th results, candidates have to visit the official website- nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com. Enter their login credentials including roll number and school code. After that, the NBSE result will appear on the screen. Students can download the soft copy of the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results for future reference.

Although the Nagaland Board results 2022 will be announced today, the NBSE will issue the Class 10 and Class 12 documents from June 2 “The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre,” the NBSE earlier said.

“District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," it said. Candidates can collect the NBSE exam mark sheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards.

Around 50,000 candidates appeared in the Nagaland board 10th and 12th exams this year that were conducted between March and April. In 2021, the pass percentage in the NBSE HSLC exam was 69.42 per cent. The pass percentage in the Nagaland Board HSSLC was 96 per cent for Science stream, and 96.80 per cent and 98.40 per cent for Arts and Commerce streams respectively.