  NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board Websites Not Opening, Other Ways To Check 10th, 12th Results

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Nagaland Board Websites Not Opening, Other Ways To Check 10th, 12th Results

NBSE Results Class 10, 12: As per NBSE statement, apart from nbsenl.edu.in website, several private portals is also hosting Nagaland board results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2022 1:59 pm IST

Nagaland board result websites
New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results has been declared today. The NBSE results Class 10, 12 is available on the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) official website -- nbsenl.edu.in. To access the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, students who appeared for the exam in March will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. However, due to high traffic the NBSE result website is showing error. NBSE Result 2022 Live

The provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the mark sheets and pass certificates. The soft copies, Nagaland Board statement issued on May 25 said, will be made available on nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE Results: List Of Websites

As per NBSE statement, apart from nbsenl.edu.in website, several private portals is also hosting Nagaland board results. These include results.shiksha, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools9.com and examresults.net.

NBSE Results Class 10th, 12th: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website- nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com

  • Enter their login credentials including roll number and school code

  • Submit and download the soft copy of the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results

The NBSE result announced today was scheduled to be declared at 2 pm. However, the board has released it ahead of time. In the NBSE 10th HSLC exam, out of the 28,938 students appearing in the Nagaland board exams, a total of 18,721 candidates have qualified. The overall pass percentage this year in NBSE Class 10 result is 64.69 per cent. The overall pass percentage in NBSE 12th HSSLC Arts stream in 80.64 per cent, while it is 82.28 per cent and 88.24 per cent in Commerce and Science streams respectively.

NBSE Result Board Exams in Nagaland
NBSE Result Board Exams in Nagaland

