NBSE Board Result 2020: How To Apply For Rescrutiny

Image credit: Shutterstock Rescrutiny of NBSE class 10 and class 12 results

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the Nagaland Board 2020 results today at 2 pm today. A total of 37,854 students wrote the NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 73.66% and better than the performance of students who wrote the Class 10 exams and achieved a pass percentage of 70.03%. Students who wish to apply for re scrutiny can do so through the school or centre. NBSE permits rescrutiny of answer sheets in any number of subjects.

Candidates opting for rescrutiny can do so by writing to nbsenag@gmail.com within thirty days of publication of the result, that is until June 30. Candidates should pay Rs 500 per subject for rescrutiny. NBSE, in an official notification, said: “The prescribed fee of Rs 500 per subject shall be paid to SBI Account No. 39353961985, IFS Code SBIN0000214”. Along with their application, those applying for rescrutiny have to email scanned copies of the payment receipt, marksheet, marksheet-cum-pass certificate and admit card and the phone mobile number of the candidate to the email address.

The results of rescrutiny will be published 40 days after the publication of results. NBSE does not notify the results of rescrutiny individually but publishes it on nsbe’s official site, www.nbsenagaland.com. Additionally, corrections in the marksheet and pass certificate must be routed through the centre within 30 days. NBSE does not allow corrections after the stipulated time is over