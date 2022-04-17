NBEMS Extends DNB/ DrNB Final Exam Registration, Important Pointers On Application Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com NBEMS will conduct the DNB, DrNB final theory exams on June 22, 23, 24 and 25

NBEMS DNB/ DrNB Final Exam Registration 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the application deadline for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final theory examinations for June session 2022. The candidates can now apply till April 30 through the official website- natboard.edu.in. “The last date for submission of online applications for theory examination has accordingly been extended till 30.04.2022 (till 11:55 PM). Application form for DNB/DrNB Final Examinations – June 2022 can be submitted only online at natboard.edu.in,” NBEMS notification mentioned.

NBEMS will conduct the DNB, DrNB final theory examinations of June 2022 session on June 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2022.

NBEMS has also extended the deadline for submitting the thesis following requests received from trainees and accredited institutions. "In the light of the above, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last date of submission of Thesis by DNB/DrNB trainees who are eligible to appear in the DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – June 2022 session, is extended till the 25.04.2022," NBEMS statement mentioned.

For details on DNB, DrNB final exam registration process, please visit the website- natboard.edu.in.